Portman talks about support of military through NDAA

While the 750 billion dollar National Defense Authorization Act is waiting for the president's signature, Ohio Senator Rob Portman is talking about the benefits it will offer to the United States servicemen and women.
We have told you about the over 2 billion dollars of work that is in the bill for the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, for upgrades to the Abrams Tanks and Stryker vehicles, and also purchasing another 152 Strykers that will be built at the Lima plant. But when the funding bill is signed into law, it will also give service members a three percent raise and increase funding in other areas.
“In the last two budget cycles, since the Trump administration came in, we have been increasing the funding for our military because we cut it substantially, about 25% and one of the reasons we are getting more business in Lima is because we have more funding for these tanks,” says Portman. “This is what the Army wants, what they have been asking for. Again the men and women that are on the lines, on the front lines for us, putting their lives on the line, they want it for their protection.”
The bill also included sanctions against financial institutions that do business with North Korea. That part is named after Otto Warmbier, the Ohio college student that died after being held captive in North Korea for a year and a half.