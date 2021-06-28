Portman talks about the future of the Republican party

Former President Donald Trump starts rallying the Republican party for the 2022 congressional elections in Ohio.
Thousands of supporters turned out Saturday for the event in Lorain County where President Trump talked about taking back the U.S. House and Senate, which are both in Democratic control. Senator Rob Portman was asked yesterday during an ABC interview if President Trump was still the leader of the Republican Party, and he said yes because of his high popularity among the supporters. But he added that President Trump and Republicans need to stay on point heading into the 2022 election.
“The Republican party and President Trump ought to focus on two things. One is policies. You know, during the Trump administration a lot of good things were done for the country,” says Portman. “Going into the pandemic, we had not just historically low unemployment but we had historically low employment for Blacks and Hispanics. We had the lowest poverty rate in the history of the country. We had 19 straight months of wage increases of 3 percent or more annualized. So there was a lot of good stuff going on. We ought to talk about that, the tax cuts, the tax reform. The regulatory relief was working. Our military was being rebuilt and that was crucial and is crucial now as we face so many challenges around the globe.”
In May, the Biden Administration released their proposed defense budget, in which Portman says there is $400 million less for the Joint System’s Manufacturing Center than in the 2021 defense appropriations budget.