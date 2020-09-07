Potts Center share update on 2020 goals while looking towards future

The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur and Training Center shared an update on how they are progressing through the year, as well as outlining goals for 2021.
The center used 2020 to help small businesses establish their foothold in the community, as well as providing resources for growth.
"We certainly are in the position right now to make sure that our goals continue going into 2021," said Jerome O'Neal, a board member for the center. "So not only will community enrichment happen in 2021, but we will establish additional outreach programs."
Those outreach programs will focus on establishing connections at local universities as well as local companies. The overall goal of the outreach program is to help spread small minority business contracts into those arenas.
Currently, the center has worked with small businesses to establish contracts in downtown Lima.
"That's going to be a big goal going forward. To make sure those small businesses and those minority businesses have the same access and the same opportunities with some of these contracts that are going around Lima." O'Neal stated. "Lima continues to develop, and we are proud of that also."
The Center says that the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on small businesses has definitely been felt.
"Its been tough, there is no question about it." explained O'Neal. "It has hit them at a harder rate than it has majority of businesses. For the most part, we have tried to maintain connection with them, and support them as much as we can."
The Potts Center has connected small businesses affected during the pandemic with grants. A webcast was also held earlier this year to remind citizens that they can still support small businesses during the pandemic.
"Buy a gift certificate, go buy a coupon, do carryout... continue to support these businesses," O'Neal said. "Everybody is struggling and the more you reach out, particularly to the micro-small businesses and minority small businesses, we need to make sure these businesses are still here when the COVID-19 pandemic is over."