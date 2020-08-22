Poultry participants get their time before the judge at the Allen Co. Fair

Allen County Junior Fair Competitions getting under way on Saturday, and the birds took center stage.
The 4H students competing in the Poultry Showmanship Class were tested on their knowledge of their birds. Poultry has one of the shortest time periods between when they are hatched and when they are brought to the fair. So students don't waste any time learning everything they need to know about their project.
“You learn a lot about the chickens and see how they grow and learn how to handle them right,” says Braeden Ackerman. “There is a lot of interesting things to do with them and see how they grow.”
The 4H motto is “To make the best better” and preparing for competitions like those at the Allen County Fair gives students a chance to learn skills that they can use the rest of their lives.
“I have done cooking projects, I know how to cook and I know how to take care of animals and be a good leader,” says Allen County Fair Queen Cierra Ackerman. “It teaches a lot of leadership skills, so I can teach my kids those things and I can use that I at a future job.”
The participants hard work will pay off on Thursday when the fair will hold their livestock auction.