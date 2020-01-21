PPG Foundation awards ONU with grant

Ohio Northern University has received a donation that will help them expand an annual STEM-related event.
PPG Coating Services in Lima presented the ONU College of Engineering with a check for $20,000 as part of a grant made to the school from the PPG Foundation. With that money, ONU will be able to bring in more high schools for their annual TEAMS competition.
TEAMS, or Tests of Engineering, Aptitude, Mathematics, and Science, has been held at the university for the last 41 years. High school students are invited to ONU to build their collaboration and problem-solving skills and are encouraged to think about a career in STEM fields.
"Science, technology, math, and engineering, we call them STEM fields, really need more students to go into those areas, so we certainly want to help that path and want to give them an exciting look at what engineering can bring them in their careers," said J.D. Yoder, dean of the ONU College of Engineering.
"Our company is very STEM-oriented; we have a lot of science, technology, engineering, and even math majors in our business, so it’s very important for us that we spark some interest into this field," said Deb Goldenetz, business process manager for PPG Coating Services.
This year's TEAMS event will be held at ONU on February 27th; PPG will be the primary sponsor for the competition.