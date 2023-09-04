Pregnant woman from Ohio gets brain tumor removed

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Getting a brain tumor removed would be scary for anyone – but imagine if you were also pregnant with twins. That was the case for a woman from Ohio. Brittany Harris has the story.
Jeanette Davila recalls the excruciating pain she endured before being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
"At first it almost started feeling like migraine headaches and then as I got into my third trimester, I started feeling like a really bad pounding feeling in my head," said Jeanette Davila, brain tumor survivor.
The thirty-year-old was pregnant with her twins at the time – which made the experience even more terrifying.
"Nothing worked as far as medications," stated Jeanette Davila.
And at one point, she even lost her peripheral vision.
"Around January is when I started noticing that I couldn't see," commented Jeanette Davila.
Doctors at Cleveland Clinic found the tumor. It was about the size of a tangerine and pushing on her optic nerves.
"Pituitary tumors, generally speaking, are benign, but some of the effects can cause lifelong deficits or problems," explained Dr. Pablo Recinos, Cleveland Clinic.
Due to the size and severity, Jeanette went into surgery right away.
"Getting the news while you're expecting is definitely scary, but I remained positive, and I felt I was in good hands," stated Jeanette Davila.
As Doctor Pablo Recinos explains, he and a team of surgeons devised a plan to go in through her nose to remove the brain tumor.
The procedure was successful.
"Most people would think that a brain surgery involves making an opening in the skull, but that's not always the case," commented Dr. Recinos.
A week later, Jeanette delivered her twins, Noah and Juliette, via c-section. As you can see, they're happy and healthy.
"They're very good babies and they're finally sleeping throughout the night (laughter)," said Davila.
One of many reasons to be grateful these days.