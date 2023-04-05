Preparations are underway for the Mayor's Spring Clean Up event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's spring-cleaning time in the City of Lima!
The city is gearing up for another year of the Mayor's Spring Clean Up and they are looking for organizations and businesses to host a dumpster site on either May 6th, May 13th, June 3rd, or June 10th. The Spring Clean Up days run from 9 a.m. until noon and you will need to have at least two volunteers at your site to help during the event.
"I think it is just a great way to help out your community to get to know your organization a little bit better, maybe put a face to the name," says Sydni Winkler, Lima's Neighborhood Specialist. "State Bank does it every year and they are out there talking to people, and they have a blast. They are a really fun group to work with every year and it sounds like they really appreciate it. It is great to get the faces out there to help out your community."
If you can't host a dumpster, but you will still like to help out, Winkler says they will be looking for people to do service projects like help cleaning up a park or a neighborhood on those same days. If you are interested in doing either, contact Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods.