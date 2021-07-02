Preparations are underway for Sunday's “Star-Spangled Spectacular” fireworks display.
Crews from Zambelli’s Fireworks started setting up the mortars for the pyrotechnics this morning behind the old JC Penney’s store for the drive-up show. S-S-S volunteers were also out setting up road signs, banners and moving barricades. Committee members say that with the location change to the mall this year’s show will be different than years past.
Committee chair Kelsey Joseph adds, “These close views are something that no one has ever seen before. I’m really, really excited for everyone here to be able to get up close and personal with the fireworks. Usually at Faurot Park they’re set off miles away so the views always great there, but this is going to be an even better view. I just know.”
Drive up parking begins at 8 pm with the fireworks starting at 10 pm. You are asked to follow the traffic directions when exiting from the event. There will be 4-exists maintained to control the traffic flow. You can see a map of the parking layout on lima4th.com.