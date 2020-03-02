Preparing for COVID-19

No doubt you've heard the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid getting sick, but they've also advised people to be aware of the possibility a COVID-19 outbreak where they live.
It's not exactly an imminent threat here in Ohio, but if you're thinking about ways to get ready - one thing to consider is stocking up on non-perishable items to avoid the rush, and the crowds.
"For something like the coronavirus, if we’re looking at an isolation or a quarantine issue of, say 14 days, you need to start making plans for their family if that does come down for you," said Tom Berger, Allen County EMA director. "You’re looking at nonperishable food items, any medicines that you might need, paper products - toilet paper, sanitary items that you might need."
The CDC has also made recommendations that people speak with schools and their jobs about the chance that they or their family members could be out for quite a while. That means that these institutions and businesses will need to consider making a game plan:
"We’ve had some initial conversations just about what to do and how to communicate with our stakeholders, our students, and our parents about if and when that should become an issue," said Keith Horner, superintendent for Apollo Career Center. "The main thing that we would do to be honest is follow the lead of the health department and the professionals that are already in place."
"Take a look at what your continuity of operations plan says, start looking at your suppliers, where you get your materials from, looking for alternate sources; if you have the availability for folks to telework from home, start looking with that plan looks like," said Berger.
One of the more common sights that's been seen amid the coronavirus situation has been people wearing face masks. But if you're looking to grab one of those masks for yourself here in Lima, unfortunately it looks like you're going to have to be a little creative.
Jacki Koester with Adaptive Medical Marketing says they can't restock because their supplier is unable to get them new masks due to high demand. She says that people can start looking in other places to find similar masks to what they usually sell.
"The only place that you can really get masks if you go to maybe a local hardware store like Menards or Lowes, sometimes they carry something like the mask, it’ll be the same kind of protection, otherwise you’ll have to go somewhere like Amazon," said Koester.
But the biggest thing to consider, says the CDC, is simply, to wash your hands.