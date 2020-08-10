Preparing for fall at Suter's Produce

For many people in the area, going to Suter's Produce is a tradition in the fall. This year is a little different than years past - but a pandemic isn't going to stop the fall fun at Suter's in 2020.
There are already things in the ground for the fall season, which starts in just a few weeks. Owner Jerry Suter says that they have a lot planned: "In the middle of September, we will be switching over to the fall season with the corn maze, and the cider press, and the pumpkin patch, right now we plan on doing it all," Suter said.
The farm will also be bringing back their sunflower crop this year.
Of course, the pandemic has raised a big question mark of what activities can be done socially distant and what won't be held this year due to COVID-19. Come this fall, things to do at Suter's are mostly outside - and they are confident that that will help people still enjoy their time at the farm, while also staying safe.
"We’re in the wide-open space," said Suter. "The pumpkin patch is six acres; there’s a lot of room out there, everybody will have a chance to spread out. It’s nice to see grandpa and grandma, and mom and dad, and the kids, all coming and spending some time in the pumpkin patch."
Suter also says he has spoken with people to gauge if they are planning to stop by in September, and the response has been pretty much the same across the board. "They said they are so ready to go do something, and it’s not very far, and it is outside - I think it’s quite safe," said Suter.