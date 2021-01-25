Preparing for winter weather

When winter weather is in the forecast, the Ohio Department of Transportation is fully in motion, getting everything ready to make sure that drivers are safe while out on the roads.
Here in district one, ODOT has been inspecting their trucks and plows and ensuring that they have enough material to do their jobs as ice is expected to coat the roadways throughout the week.
"At the end of the day, we will be at our capacity with salt brine, which is 96,000 gallons for Allen County," said Brian Rader, transportation manager for ODOT. "Right now we have a little over 6000 tons of salt on hand, so material-wise we’re looking really good."
Of course, ice is a completely different story to snow when it comes to clearing the roads, and ODOT is starting their treating right away to avoid issues later on.
"The freezing rain, once it hits the pavement, the roads will ice up quickly than when it’s just snow," said Rader. "We’ll be on two 12-hour shifts if need be, depending on when the storm comes in."
The City of Lima is also preparing for the winter weather - they will hit the main roads first, and then move onto the side roads. They just ask that residents bear with them as they go through their road clearing process.
"Just be patient with us, because we have to do the main roads first to keep the roads clear for ambulances, police, and fire, and so once we get all those taken care of we'll move onto the side roads," said Warner Roach, deputy director II Lima Public Works.
The city also plans to check overpasses as the ice comes in. They say that a shipment of salt was just delivered, giving them plenty to work with and that they may even lay down salt early on.