Preparing to file this year's tax returns

Now that we're in the new year, it's time to start thinking about preparing everything you need to file your tax return.
We spoke with a local CPA (Certified Public Accountant) about what people should be doing around this time for their tax returns. He says the biggest thing right now is to watch the mail - usually between January and the beginning of February is when important forms like your W2s and 1098s arrive.
It's also a good idea to not start filing your tax return too early, but don't wait until the last minute either: "Don’t call your CPA on April 14 and say 'hey, I have my data, I’m going to drop it off, can you have it done by tomorrow'; the answer is probably going to be no, and there will be a lot of trying to figure out what should be sent with an extension," said Robert Sielschott, C.P.A. with Sielschott, Walsh, Keifer & Regula CPAs, Inc.
The deadline to complete your tax return this year is Wednesday, April 15th.