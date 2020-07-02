Prepping for the 4th of July in St. Marys

As we prepare to spend another holiday in a pandemic, the St. Marys area has never been busier with people enjoying the outdoors.
“With the whole COVID thing this year, the silver lining in it is people are using the parks more than they ever have,” says Dave Faler, the park manager at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.
It’s a full house at the Grand Lake State Park and campsite for this 4th of July weekend. Every lot has been rented out to families eager to get outside and celebrate independence day the best way they know how--a camping trip.
Faler says boaters and campers alike have been flocking to the lake in droves this season, and it just gets busier around the holidays.
“Boat traffic’s definitely higher than I’ve seen it before, and I’ve been here since 1995," says Faler. "There’s a lot of boat traffic out, a lot of fishing, a lot of people fishing.”
Just as the campgrounds are adjusting to the influx of guests, local bait and tackle shops are struggling to keep up with inventory. Not only are they seeing their shelves cleared quicker from the increase in people fishing, but it’s also taking their supplier longer to deliver their stock.
The owner of The Outdoorsman shop, Dan Manning, says that it’s a problem many shop owners are facing in the area.
“We expect a busy weekend," says Manning. "The weather is supposed to be nice, supposed to be warm, and the lake’s been awesome this year. We’ve been busier this year than we’ve been in decades. The traffic on the lake has been awesome so I assume it’s going to be no less on a holiday weekend."
St. Marys is definitely a hotspot for families to celebrate the 4th of July this year, even with no fireworks over the lake.