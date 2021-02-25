Preschoolers learn to grow their own beans with Lima Senior FFA

For National FFA Week, students in the program at Lima Senior High School have been engaging in activities and educating their peers on agriculture.
On Thursday, they visited preschoolers at Unity Elementary to read them the classic children's book, Jack and the Beanstalk. The youngsters then learned the fundamentals of growing their own beans. The Vice President of the Lima Senior FFA chapter, Zachary Zwiebel, says it's important to educate early on about the value of agriculture.
“It keeps food on the table, clothes on our back, and without it the urban-rural divide is growing deeper and deeper," explains Zwiebel. "So, this is a great way to start at a young age with these students that may not have exposure to agriculture. To see, even if it’s just something as small as getting to grow a seed, to kind of understand that at a young age and understand it’s importance in how it affects their everyday life.”
FFA week will culminate on Friday with one lucky high school principal kissing a cow, after student voted and raised funds all week for the West Ohio Food Bank.