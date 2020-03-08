President Donald Trump signs $8.3 billion bill to help combat coronavirus

As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the nation President Donald Trump has invested billions of dollars into efforts to help combat it. The president just recently signed an $8.3 billion Emergency Aid Bill to help with preventative measures and vaccine research for the virus.
Three billion alone will go towards this research. The funding will also go towards helping authorities and others who are currently working to contain the outbreak. Congressman Jim Jordan believes the president's efforts will truly help combat this problem.
“I think the president has handled this well,” said Jordan. “He has obviously tasked Vince President Pence to lead the effort to coordinate agencies and make sure the CDC and health and human services that we're doing the right thing.”
While Jordan believes the president is doing a great job, others believe more could be done. Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is currently pushing for legislation to help workers get paid sick leave for public health emergencies. He says this is something he has brought to the vice president's attention.
“We’ve asked him personally in a meeting to step up and deal with this,” said Brown. “So far nothing, but it will make the public health crisis worse if we don’t fix it.”
Brown says he will continue his efforts to help these workers who are struggling.