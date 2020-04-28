The president of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce spoke with Your Hometown Stations about businesses beginning to open back up in Ohio.
Ohio is set to open certain businesses on May 1st, 4th, and 12th, as long as they follow state guidelines. He says this is a positive step to get the economy going forward and it's important we're doing it safely. He understands those small businesses that can't open yet are hurting but doesn't want them to be unsafe when they reopen. He says as long as the initial businesses that open up, adapt, and do it right, we'll be alright.
"I've talked to several businesses and I'll tell you they've said, that's fine," Jed Metzger said, president and CEO of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. "We're ok with that as long as we can open our doors and start opening our company back up. And they have masks and we have disseminated information. So I think most of them are going to follow the guidelines."
The chamber is assisting businesses with the legality of some aspects to reopening such as testing employees for COVID-19 and limiting people in their businesses.