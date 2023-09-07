President of Rhodes State College speaks at quarterly Women In Business meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an opportunity for local businesswomen to network and take a little time for themselves.
The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's "Women In Business" brings ladies from around the region together to celebrate and empower women in the business world. Rhodes State College President Cynthia Spiers recently received the chamber's Athena Award and spoke about what it took for her on the road to success.
"I learned to kind of explode that power and passion inside of me. And I want that to happen to all the other women and all the other individuals that I work with, and it's about bringing them to a point of excellence that they find inside themselves," said Cynthia Spiers, president of Rhodes State College.
To learn more about Women in Business, you can contact the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce at 419-222-6045. They meet quarterly at the City Club.