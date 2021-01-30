President of the University of Findlay sees contract extension

The President at the University of Findlay will be continuing her time at the school with a three-year contract extension.

This year marks Katherine Fell’s 11th year as President of the University of Findlay, and the Board of Trustees is excited to announce that she will be returning for at least another three years.

During Fell’s tenure, the university has improved many areas of the academic experience and expanded their regional and national reputation.

In addition to the contract extension that runs through June 2024, Fell has the option to extend the contract an extra three years after that as well.

 

