President's impeachment what's next

President Trump has become the third president to be impeached by the House. Many people have questions as to what is going to happen next, and Professor Robert Alexander of Ohio Northern University has some answers.
It is now up to the Senate to vote on if he will be removed or not. Trump still could have a spot on the 2020 ballots, even if he is removed from office. And impeachment doesn’t seem to be ruining his reputation with Republicans either.
Alexander says that impeachment is not the worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump. “I’m not going to say impeachment is a good thing for Donald Trump, it’s certainly a big part of his schtick is his aggrievement, that he is aggrieved, that he’s been wronged, that there’s frustration, that there’s got to be some kind of conflict out there and I think impeachment is a perfect boogeyman for him, Nancy Pelosi, I think the Democrats will be part of that.”
The Senate will set a date for the trial as soon as they receive the articles of impeachment from Nancy Pelosi. Alexander says she is withholding them as a strategy to get leverage on a fair trial in the Senate, as some Senators even say they will not be impartial jurors.