President Trump talks U.S. jobs and Joe Biden in Ohio

President Trump addressed a crowd of supporters after he landed at a Cleveland airport Thursday afternoon.
The President made remarks against his election opponent Joe Biden. President Trump says he is running against "radical left ideology" and he is in position to win Ohio again in November. Plus, he touted his record, versus the Obama administration, on protecting U.S. jobs, especially at the Clyde, Ohio Whirlpool Plant.
“Foreign-made washing machines were dumped on market below cost in order to put Whirlpool out of business,” says President Trump. “And yet the Obama administration, with Joe Biden watching over freely, allowed this grave injustice to continue. They let other countries pillage American jobs lay waste to American communities and eviscerate American middle class.”
Lima Memorial Health System has announced that they did all the COVID testing for all of the Whirlpool employees and the secret service ahead of the President's visit Thursday afternoon.