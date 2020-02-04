Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Sheriff Treglia is pleased to introduce the most recent upgrade to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. The Sheriff has purchased a custom built Emergency Rescue Vehicle (ERV) manufactured by Lenco and sold under the name “BearCat.” The armored vehicle was paid for with grants from the Department of Homeland Security and the TCAP state reimbursement grant. No funds were needed from the Sheriff’s annual budget to make the $238,000 purchase. The process of obtaining the ERV began in December of 2018 and it was fully cleared for duty yesterday 2-3-2020. The ERV is designed specifically to protect the occupants inside the vehicle. The single goal of this purchase is to enhance our ability to protect Deputies and citizens.