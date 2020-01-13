Press Release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office: Sheriff Al Solomon released the names and charges against 10 individuals arrested on numerous drug charges. The Grand Lake Task Force and local officers went out Thursday afternoon January 9, 2020 with Grand Jury Indictments in hand and began the process of making the arrests. The arrests are a result of a lengthy long term investigation by undercover officers with the Task Force. You can read the entire release by clicking the PDF below.
