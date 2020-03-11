Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Celina resident Julie A. Baldwin joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred on state Route 364 in Auglaize County on February 5.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant M. Shay Seabolt, Assistant Wapakoneta Post Commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
“Julie is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sergeant Seabolt said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Julie also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.