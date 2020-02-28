Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 2-28-2020 at 1219 hrs, an officer responded to Glenwood Middle School for a report of a suspicious vehicle/person. It was reported to the school that a vehicle was believed to be following the student, with a male inside. This was reported to have occurred in the neighborhood area just west of the school. The student advised that they observed the same van a couple months ago, and twice in the last couple weeks (most recently on this date), conducting the same behavior. The vehicle was described as a white van with a ladder on the top. There is no description of the male driver at this time. Extra patrol of the school will be conducted, and the school system is aware of the incident. The incident is still under investigation.