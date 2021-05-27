Press Release from The Ohio State University at Lima: Five soon-to-be Buckeyes will receive a full- or half-tuition scholarships from The Ohio State University at Lima. The awards to incoming freshman were made possible by a generous gift by Arthur and Marian Rudd.
The full-tuition winner is Peyton Moyler, Bath High School. Half-tuition winners are Agapé Anderson, home schooled of Findlay; Jonah Cook, Perrysburg High School; Jared Grieser, Tinora High School; and Emily Marks, Delphos Jefferson.
The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund provides full- and half-tuition scholarships each year to students for whom such an award will make a significant financial difference. The scholarships are renewable for four years. At current tuition levels, the full scholarship will be worth about $8,562 per year and $34,248 over the life of the scholarship.