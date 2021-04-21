Press Release from Lima Lodge #21 of the Fraternal Order of Police Association: On April 20, 2021 Lima Lodge # 21 of the Fraternal Order of Police, and George B. Quatman Lodge # 8 Fraternal Order of Police Associates met in a regularly stated meeting. All four candidates for Mayor of the City of Lima were present. Sharetta Smith, Joshua Hayes, Autumn Swanson and Elizabeth Hardesty were each given time to address the membership and all candidates were asked questions pertaining to how they and their administration would govern Lima if elected. Members were given an opportunity to vote to endorse the candidate of their choice or to choose not to endorse any candidate.
Both lodges are proud to announce our endorsement of Elizabeth Hardesty for Mayor of the City of Lima.