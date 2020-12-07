Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers charged an area man with multiple felonies following a pursuit and crash that injured numerous people in Van Buren this afternoon.
At approximately 3:17 p.m. troopers checked a southbound vehicle in excess of 115 mph on Interstate 75 near the state Route 582 exit. Upon running the license plate, troopers determined the vehicle was stolen and a pursuit ensued.
A 2016 Kia Sedona, driven by Zachary Burnett, 26, of Lowell, Indiana continued southbound on Interstate 75 and exited at state Route 18. Burnett went east and turned south on county Road 220. Burnett failed to stop at the stop sign on Main Street (county Road 220) at W. Market Street in Van Buren. Upon entering the intersection, Burnett was struck by a westbound 2020 Toyota RAV4, driven by Steven Soluri, 55, of Fostoria.
Burnett continued south and struck a northbound 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Jason Potteiger, 47, of Van Buren head on. Debris from the impact struck a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Gary Buchanan, 75, of North Baltimore. Burnett, Potteiger and Soluri all sustained minor injuries and were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.
Upon being released from the hospital, Burnett was charged with fleeing, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. He was incarcerated at the Wood County Justice Center.
The road was closed for approximately one hour following the crash and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Dick’s Towing Service, Ed’s 24 Hour Service, R&A’s Auto Salvage , Franks Automotive, HANCO EMS, and the Van Buren Fire Department.