Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports his office held their annual awards meeting and breakfast on February 1st, 2020. Throughout the year, staff is encouraged to email the administration recommendations of employees going above and beyond their job descriptions. Employees nominate one another for incidents or actions occurring between October 1 and September 30 of the award year. The following awards were given for the 2018-2019 year:
Civilian of the Year: Nurse Megan Fokine. For her outstanding work, patience, and caring attitude. She has done amazing work as Nursing Supervisor with the programs she has helps with and the training she provides to the staff.
Corrections Officer of the Year: Sergeant Nathan Post. For his outstanding service, his kindness and compassion to not only the inmates, but to the other employees. He has a genuine desire to help others, from talking calmingly to inmates and being helpful to staff members.
Dispatcher of the Year: Dispatcher Stacy Schoen. For her dedicated work ethic and cheerful demeanor. She always steps up to help when needed and assists other employees. The other dispatchers advise they look forward to working with her.
Deputy of the Year: Deputy Kyle Fink. This deputy volunteer to do anything to help his fellow staff members, as well as the public. He is the “go to” guy to answer questions from the new employees, even though he is not a supervisor. He is king and respected, and goes the extra mile for this office.
Employee of the Year: Deputy Sue Miller. For her dedicated service for the last 27 years at our office. She has proven time and time again to be a shining example of our office motto; Caring, Courteous, Common Sense Law Enforcement. She has been our D.A.R.E. Officer since 1992 and takes an active role in teaching the youth of Mercer County the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Our office is incredibly proud of the entire staff for all of their hard work that they do day in and day out for the people of Mercer County. They did not chose this line of work for money or fame, but rather to uphold the value of life and the laws of our country. And for that, we are eternally grateful.