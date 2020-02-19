Press Release from Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his Office has completed two out-of-state extraditions in the last week.
On Monday, February 10, 2020, two Deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office flew out of the Fort Wayne International Airport to the Albany International Airport in New York. Early on the morning of February 11, 2020, Daniel R. Morris, 22 years of age, was turned over to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies and was flown back to Ohio. Mr. Morris was wanted for failing to show up for a pre-trial on the original charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rensselaer County (NY) Sheriff’s Office and the Albany County (NY) Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in transporting the prisoner to the airport from the Jail.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, a Deputy from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office drove to Oakland County, Michigan to take custody of a subject who was wanted from Mercer County. Ontrionis C. Armour, 19 years of age, had been arrested in Oakland County after a bench warrant was issued for him failing to appear for his sentencing on the charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was brought back to the Mercer County Jail where he was incarcerated pending a court hearing.