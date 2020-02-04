Press Release from Ohio State Lima: Whether they are doing research to discover life-saving procedures, building financial security for people so they can build their dreams, or flying a multi-million-dollar jet in service to our country, Ohio State Lima alumni are paying it forward every day. More than 12,000 Ohio State alums got their start or spent time on the Ohio State Lima campus, and today, they are making a difference in their communities and workplaces. The university seeks to recognize those efforts.
Nominations are now being taken for the Ohio State Lima Alumni Hall of Fame and the Early Achievement Award. Deadline for nominations is April 1, 2020.
“2020 is a historic year for Buckeyes, as we celebrate the university’s sesquicentennial and launch a transformative comprehensive campaign,” said Lesley Fry, director of advancement at Ohio State Lima. “Regional campuses like Ohio State Lima certainly play a role in fulfilling and articulating the land grant mission and these awards provide a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our alumni contributions.”
The awards will be presented in October 2020 during Homecoming Week at Ohio State Lima.
Ohio State Lima’s awards program honors outstanding alumni who have contributed significantly to their professions and/or communities. Individuals may be nominated for one of two awards.
The criteria for election to the Alumni Hall of Fame are as follows:
• The nominee must have successfully completed a minimum of one (1) academic quarter or semester of full-time study at Ohio State Lima
• The nominee must have graduated from The Ohio State University 20 or more years ago to be eligible for nomination.
• The nominee must be an advocate for the University and regarded as a community leader with a record of sustained professional recognition and/or involvement in community activity.
The criteria for election of the Early Achievement Award are as follows:
• The nominee must have successfully completed a minimum of one (1) academic quarter or semester of full-time study at Ohio State Lima
• The nominee must have graduated from The Ohio State University no more than 10 years ago to be eligible for nomination
• The nominee must be an advocate for the University and have demonstrated distinctive achievement in a career, civic involvement or both.
Nominations can be made online at Lima.OSU.edu/alumni/alumni-awards/
Current Hall of Fame members include Dr. Susan L. Hubbell, 2006; Dr. Jan L. Osborn, 2007; Kevin Haver, 2008; Dr. G. Gilbert Cloyd, 2009; Daniel G. Bucher, 2009; Dr. Ann Baker, 2010; Brook E. Elrod, 2010; Linda L. Lehman, 2010; Jed. E. Metzger, 2010; Edward J. Rohrbaugh, 2010; Robert Simmons, 2010; Dr. Frank Baldauf, 2016; Heather O’Donnell, 2017; Nicholas A. Pittner, JD, 2018; and George M. Brooks, 2019. Early Achievement Award winners are Tyler Burklund and Kristin Schafer, 2017; Megan Rutledge, OD, 2018; and Ryan Kraner, 2019.