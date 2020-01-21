Press Release from Rhodes State College: (LIMA, Ohio – 1/21/2020) - Nominations are open through February 17 for the Rhodes State College 2020 Outstanding Alumni Award (OAA) and Circle of Excellence. Community members are encouraged to nominate Associate Degree graduates of Rhodes State College or Lima Technical College who bring credit to themselves and the College through distinguished accomplishments. The Outstanding Alumni Award recipient will be honored through a named Outstanding Alumni Scholarship. Both the OAA winner and the Circle of Excellence inductees will be recognized at the Rhodes State College Commencement in May 2020.
The 2019 award class included:
Outstanding Alumni Award –
- Cathy L. Kohli, (Associated of Applied Science in Law Enforcement, 1987), retired law enforcement officer and Director of Financial Aid at Rhodes State College
Circle of Excellence Inductees –
- Jill M. Hay, Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene (1992), professor of Dental Hygiene at Rhodes State College and Clinical Coordinator of the Dental Hygiene Clinic
- Russell L. Martin, Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement (1978), Sheriff of Delaware County, Ohio, and Executive Director of the Pointman Leadership Institute
- R. Andrew Shappell, Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology (1980), Program Coordinator of Radiographic Imaging and Assistant Professor at Rhodes State College
- Benjamin B. Stobbe, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (1987), Assistant Vice Chancellor of Clinical Simulation for the Interprofessional Experiential Center for Enduring Learning at the University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nominations are open through February 17, 2020; online and printable forms are available by visiting www.rhodesstate.edu. All OAA nominees are automatically Alumni Circle of Excellence nominees, as well. To learn more about the program, contact Kim Miller, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, at 567-242-5972 or alumni@rhodesstate.edu.