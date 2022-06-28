6/28/22 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office:Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of several individuals last evening (June27) on drug related charges. The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT), which is a joint effort of the Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department, and Coldwater Police Department were working a concentrated effort on drug tips that have been recently received by the law enforcement agencies.
Patrol Deputies stopped a vehicle leaving a residence suspected of being involved in drug activity after witnessing a traffic violation. The Sheriff’s Office K9, Hex, conducted a free air sniff of around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamines inside. Joseph R Gardner, 33, 104 E Jefferson Street, Mendon, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamines a Felony of the Fifth Degree. He was incarcerated at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and held without bond.
Deputies/Officers then applied for and received a search warrant issued by Acting Celina Municipal Court Judge Louis J. Schiavone for 506 N. Mill, Celina. Drugs an cash were recovered from the residence.
The following people were arrested during the search of the residence:
Brittany N Muter, 20, 506 N Mill Street Celina, Ohio. She was charged with Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Currently being held on no bond
Brandan P Montague, 28, 506 N Mill Street Celina, Ohio. He was charged with Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Currently being held on no bond.
Andrea N Rinderle, 21, 440 Touvelle Street Lot 33 Celina, Ohio. She was charged with Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Currently being held on no bond.
Michael S McLeland, 37, 506 N Mill Street Celina, Ohio. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Misdemeanor of the Fourth Degree. His bond was set at $50,000.00 subject to 10% by Mercer County Probate Juvenile Judge Matthew L Gilmore.
The HIT Team conducted a total of 9 traffic stops, issued 4 traffic citations and 5 written warnings as a result of this effort.
The HIT Team was assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in preparation of the search warrant.
