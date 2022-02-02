Press Release from the Office of Sophia Rodriguez for State Rep: Miss Sophia Rodriguez, a graduate of Celina Schools, with a BA in Spanish from Ohio University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Wright State University, proudly announces her candidacy for Ohio House of Representatives.
Rodriguez is a high school Spanish teacher in Coldwater School and co-manager of her family restaurant of 41 years in Celina. She has served on the Mercer County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio Education Association Board of Directors, National Education Association Board of Directors, President of the Western Ohio Education Association, President of the Coldwater Teachers’ Organization, Chair of the Ohio Education Association Hispanic Caucus, President of Celina City Council, and as an educational adjunct at the Wright State University Lake Campus.
Sophia, the daughter of migrant workers who became successful entrepreneurs themselves, believes that when we lift one person, we lift all persons in our community. She is a leader who will have a voice for the marginalized and underserved. Columbus needs leaders who find value in religious diversity rather than conflict, value in ethnic differences rather than in suppression, value in public education rather than cuts to funding, and value in the experiences and leadership women can bring to Ohio.
Miss Rodriguez believes “When there are equitable job opportunities, properly funded public education, affordable healthcare options, strong first responder teams, and well-supported nonprofit groups; we can build a safer, healthier, and more productive community for all of us.”
In regards to the ongoing redistricting crisis in Columbus, Rodriguez commented, "With the unknown status of district lines and boundaries, it was decided to collect the majority of signatures from the county where I reside and plan to stay. Whichever the district number, we need a voice of experience that comes from the trenches. A voice for the people who seek a good job with a living wage, a safer environment for their families, great public education, and affordable healthcare, in a fair and just society."
The working middle class people need a voice in Columbus. They need someone who understands and recognizes their personal histories, rich cultural diversity and the value they bring to Ohio. Our voices matter.
Learn more about Sophia Rodriguez and her campaign by visiting ElectSophia.com or ‘Sophia Rodriguez for State Representative’ on Facebook.