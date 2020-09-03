Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol 9-3-20: (PERRY TOWNSHIP) – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a non-injury crash involving a Perry Local School bus and a commercial semi tractor-trailer. The crash occurred at 7:55 AM on Hanthorn Road, west of State Route 117, in Perry Township, Allen County. A 2015 Freightliner, driven by Walter Ulishney, age 48, of Scottdale, Pennsylvania was westbound on Hanthorn Road. A 2015 Bluebird School Bus, driven by Cary Hengstler, age 61, of Wapakoneta was eastbound on Hanthorn Road. The Kenworth and Bluebird sideswiped while traveling in opposite directions. Both vehicles sustained only minor damage to their side view mirrors. The Kenworth was pulling an empty tanker trailer. The Bluebird had two students on board at the time of the crash. There were no injuries reported at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.