The Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of individuals to fill full time and part time positions as recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators, clerks, and foreign language speakers for the 2020 Census. Pay rates for these positions have increased recently in many Ohio counties. The Bureau provides weekly paychecks, flexible hours, paid training and an opportunity to work close to home. You can click the PDF below for the entire press release.
