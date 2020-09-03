Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol 9-3-20: Pleasant Township – On September 3, 2020 at approximately 10:44 A.M., Troopers from the Van Wert Post responded to an injury crash at the intersection of US 224 and Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township, in Van Wert County.
Donald L. Martin, Jr, age 50, of Ohio City was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on Lincoln Highway. Allen L. Shimp, age 35, of Huntington, Indiana was driving a 2013 Volvo semi-tractor trailer outfit northbound on US224. Mr. Martin failed to stop for the posted stop sign and struck Mr. Shimp’s semi. Mr. Martin’s truck was spun into the side of the semi and then went off the right side of the roadway. Mr. Shimp slowed his semi and stopped on US224.
Mr. Shimp was not injured in the crash. Mr. Martin sustained critical injuries and was transported by Samaritan Helicopter to a Fort Wayne Hospital. Two passengers in Mr. Martin’s vehicle were also injured. Austin D. Heberling, age 20, of Fremont, Ohio and Frank “Scottie” Morgan, age 31, of Minster, Ohio were transported by Lutheran Helicopter and St. Vincent’s Lifeflight helicopter also to a Fort Wayne Hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.
During the crash investigation the intersection at US224 and Lincoln Highway was closed for approximately two hours. During this time, the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic diversion around the closed roadways.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police Department, Ohio City Fire Department, Ohio City EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert EMS, Saint Vincent’s Life Flight, Samaritan Life Flight, Lutheran Life Flight, Superior Collision, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.