Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on State Route 118 at the intersection of State Route 707.
Through the investigation, it was found that a Silver 2015 GMC Sierra was being driven north on State Route 118 by Jack L. Fickert, age 80 of Celina, Ohio. The Fickert vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto State Route 707 and was struck by a maroon 2004 Kenworth Conventional Commercial Semi driven by Gary M. Hayes, age 67 of Buchanan, Michigan that was traveling south on State Route 118. Both vehicles sustained severe disabling damage.
Jack L. Fickert was transported to Coldwater Hospital and later airlifted to St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio for serious injuries.
Gary M. Hayes was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys Ohio for minor injuries.
Mr. Fickert's passenger Chase N. Ellis, age 26 of Celina, Ohio as taken to Lutheran Air to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana for serious injuries.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Mercer County MCERV, Mercy Health EMS, Rockford Fire Department, and Hagues Towing assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.