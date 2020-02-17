Preview for some of the local issues to appear on the March primary

Tuesday, March 17th is the date for the primary election. In Allen County, the open position for county commissioner is being contested by five candidates vying for the Republican nomination - Judy Augsburger, Beth Seibert, Tim Seilschott, Greg Stolly, and Alan Tyrrel, Jr.
The City of Delphos is asking voters for a 0.25% income tax renewal for parks and recreation for five years, and Delphos City Schools are looking for an additional 0.5% income tax for their current expenses for five years. Elida Local Schools are asking for a renewal of a 6.61 mills tax levy for emergency requirements, which would be for five years.
A commissioner spot is also being contested in Auglaize County, between David Bambauer and Stephen Henderson. The St. Marys Community Library will be asking for a 0.75 mill tax levy renewal for their current expenses for five years.
In Putnam County, two candidates, Lori Rayle and Troy Recker, are vying for the position of county recorder, plus the village of West Leipsic is asking for a renewal of their 2 mills tax levy for their current expenses for five years.
Other school districts around the area will also be making appearances on the upcoming ballot, including Findlay Schools in Hancock County, asking voters for an additional 5.9 mills tax levy for current operating expenses for five years, and Celina City Schools in Mercer County - that will be a bond issue, 7.4 mills for the construction of an addition for an existing building and the construction of a new building. That's to be for the next 38 years.
While we're still a month out from the primary, early absentee voting begins on February 19th.