Previewing what voters are going to see in the May 3rd Primary Election

During the 2022 election year, voters will have to decide who will be leading Ohio for the next four years. But of the statewide offices, there are only two that have contested primary races.
For the Governor’s race, four men are going to be on the Republican ballot, current Governor Mike DeWine is running for his second term in office, challenging him in the May 3rd primary is former Congressman Jim Renacci, former State Representative Ron Hood, and farmer Joe Blystone. On the Democratic ballot, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley will be going head to head, the winners of each of those races will face each other in November.
The other contested state race in the Republican primary is for Secretary of State, between current secretary Frank LaRose and former State Representative John Adams.
When U.S. Senator Rob Portman decided not to run for another term in office, 10 people have thrown their hats in the ring to fill his seat. On the Republican side, voters will have to decide between Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, and J.D. Vance. For the Democrats, Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper, and T.J. Johnson will be on the ballot. The winners of those races will be facing each other in November.
As for some local issues, the Bluffton and Delphos school districts have renewals on the ballot for voters to decide on, as well as, the City of Wapakoneta which is trying to continue a 0.5% income tax for street improvements.
Van Wert School district is asking voters to approve a 1.15 mill bond issue to make renovations to Eggerss Stadium which was built in 1936 as a WPA project. If approved the money will be used to preserve the historic structure, plus make some improvements to the stands and the field. We will have more coverage of local and state issues and races leading up to the May 3rd primary.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.