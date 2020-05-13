Priests and seminarian walk pilgrimage from Delphos to Spencerville

Although people have not been able to attend church in person with the pandemic but they might still have a few things they'd like to pray for, so the priests and seminarian of the Catholic churches in Delphos, Landeck, and Spencerville asked their parishioners to send in their prayer requests to take with them as they walked from Delphos St. John's to St. Patrick's in Spencerville, a ten mile trip.
This was a pilgrimage for the Catholic feast day of Our Lady of Fatima, and was a way for the parishioners to feel included as they have been physically away from the church since the beginning of the pandemic.
"That’s part of the goal, to to try and find a way for our parishioners who haven’t been able to come to mass, to find union with us," said Seminarian Joseph Mominee. "We have all the names of all the parishioner to take with us too, and so even those who didn’t give us an intention, we'll take them in one way with us."
The priests have also been live streaming a nightly prayer of the rosary on the Delphos St. John's Church YouTube channel.