Primary candidates speak at Mercer County Democratic Dinner

The Mercer County Democrats held their Unity Dinner Thursday night with guest speakers who are running for office this upcoming primary election.
The local Democrats in Mercer County got together to feel a sense of unity. The dinner was to let the like-minded people in the area know that they're not alone. They invited the mayor of Cincinnati John Cranley, who is running for governor, and Jeff Sites, the 4th Congressional District candidate, to speak at the dinner. Cranley says that he believes the policies that helped Cincinnati grow and thrive are the same ones that will help the whole state thrive as well.
"I think we can do better in Ohio with new leadership and bold vision, and that bold vision is to get high-speed WiFi internet for the whole state, to get roads and bridges fixed, it's to help with clean water initiatives, it's to legalize marijuana, and to provide a dividend for all Ohio families from our natural resources," commented John Cranley, (D) Cincinnati mayor and gubernatorial primary candidate.
For more information on the Mercer County Democrats, you can find them on Facebook.