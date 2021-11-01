An inmate charged with attacking a prison employee, attempts to walk out of court instead of hearing a plea deal.
Anitaun Harris was going to respond to a plea deal on the charges of felonious assault and assault he was facing. But when he saw that media was in the courtroom, attempted to leave and didn’t want to listen to the plea deal that he was offered.
Harris is currently serving 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. According to the indictment Harris allegedly attacked a prison employee in November of 2020 while he was at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution. He is currently in Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.