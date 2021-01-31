Private plows help clear the snow

While ODOT, Allen County, and the City of Lima have the public roads taken care of with plows, there’s still plenty of private plowers out there that put in a good day's work from the snowstorm.
Private plows were spotted all over the city today as people try to clear residential driveways and business parking lots. Nathan Fromm owns his own plowing business and was seen on Elida Road clearing the Tim Hortons parking lot. He says that business has been a little bit slow this year thanks to mother nature, but it was exciting to finally have some snow.
“This year has been kind of rough on us. Mother nature hasn’t been too fair to us, we haven’t had a whole lot of snow,” says Fromm. “A couple of inches isn't as fun as four or five inches. You get the snow rolling in front of the blade.”
Fromm says it’s not as easy as throwing a plow on your truck and getting to work, and the most important thing for him is that the businesses are happy with how their lots look. He said they started plowing at 3 o’clock this morning.