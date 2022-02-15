Professional dance company hoping to get Lima City School students interested in dance and the arts

Members of a dance company out of Mexico came into the classroom on Tuesday to share what they do with the students. They taught them some steps and put them to the test as they danced across the floor. Dancers say they are doing more in the schools where they are performing which is enlightening for both them and the kids. The students were excited to learn and some even connected the dancing with activities they do on a regular basis.
Serenitee Warner and Anayah McDonald are third graders at Liberty and explain how they related to the dance class. Serenitee says, “I learned footsteps and dancing.” Anayah compared it to her cheerleading, “My favorite one was when we were doing this (stomping feet) because I’m in cheerleading and that’s all we do is stumping. So, I was like my favorite one was like this (stomping feet again) we were like, step, step, step. And then the music, it made me so calm. It made me go inside the music.”
Sofia Segura is a dancer with the Ballet Folklorico de Mexico and adds, “Sometimes I take my talent for granted and I realize that even the most basic steps can be challenging for a new dancer. And to see them kind of grasp and see their face light up it’s beautiful. Because I feel like dance is an art that we’re losing and when we come and teach, and we get to see it, just maybe even one or two or three kids’ faces light up. It kind of makes me feel like we’re bringing it back, we’re getting kids interested in dance and into the arts again.”