Program at Mercy Health-St. Rita's is putting a little sunshine and a cuddly bear in the hands of pediatric patients

It’s all an effort to make children feel safe and comfortable while in the hospital.
The Nutrition Services Department at Mercy Health Saint Rita’s hosts a “Teddy Bear Picnic” for pediatric patients and their families. On Thursday, Mercy the Cuddle Bear and others now have 102 bears to hand out to children. The “Fighting All Monsters” organization provided them to the hospital through a donation from Build-A-Bear. All involved say the cuddly bears will be a great addition to the Snack and Story Time program.
Director of Nutrition Felicia Crawford adds, “The response has been absolutely amazing. Anything that we can do to bring a little sunshine and happiness to any patient's day is something that we always strive for.”
Oncology Financial Navigator Shanna Myers is involved with “Fighting All Monsters” and arranged the donation of bears. “Seeing the kids that don’t have things, and especially during COVID while they’re separated from their families, it’s just important to have something they can hold on to. Maybe cuddle a little bit and Cuddles the Bear giving out a cuddly bear seemed perfect.”
The Snacks and Story Time program has already held 6 “Teddy Bear Picnics” in their first 3-weeks of programming.