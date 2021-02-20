Program held in Lima to honor the life of Congressman John Lewis

A program was held at the Lima Civic Center to honor the life of Congressman John Lewis.
On Saturday local residents came to the Civic Center in Downtown Lima for an event planned by the Community Action Program.
The program was the first annual event to honor the late Congressman John Lewis. Dr. Derry Glenn, a Lima City Councilman, hosted the event.
Clothes were also available to those less fortunate in the area in order to stay warm as the cold winter days continue in the region.
Local area elementary school students were also assigned an essay contest titled "Good Trouble/Necessary Trouble". The contest asked students to highlight the impact that Congressman Lewis had on the lives of young people across the county.
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were recognized during the event from four area schools. The schools and winners are listed below:
Liberty Middle School
- 1st Place - Page Sullivan
- 2nd Place - Che'Vohlier Carpenter
- 3rd Place - James Brown
West Middle School
- 1st Place -Terrionna Bagley
- 2nd Place - Jayla Taylor
- 3rd Place - Zakese-Rose Cannon
North Middle School
- 1st Place - Mylan Murry
- 2nd Place - Cody Stevens
- 3rd Place - Jason Ayers
Heir Force Community School
- 1st Place - Deanna Callahan
- 2nd Place - Shania Echols
- 3rd Place - Bryce Williams Jr
Autumn Swanson and Jamie Dixon also received awards for their work in the local community.