Program spanning back 30 years still continues to make a positive impact in the lives of students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An over-30-year-old program that has been showing students in Lima City Schools there are positives in the community continued its mission today.
Around 15 African American professional and public officials took part in the Positive Lifestyles career program for fifth and sixth graders at North Middle School. The program was started to show young African-American boys there are other paths than some of the images they see in the media. Now the program focuses on all students developing positive relationships, including on social media, setting goals and reaching them, and making academic and personal improvements.
"Well, I hope that the students take away exposure that they understand you can live in this community you can be positive, you can be a contributor by being focused," says Emmanuel Curtis, coordinator of Positive Lifestyles Career Program. "I hope that students also get an eye opener on a certain career path. They are not too young at this age to have that understanding."
Chris Jackson has been with the program since it was started by former Mayor David Berger back in the early 90s. He sees the impact that it has had over the years.
"I can remember some of the students that we talked to, and now a lot of those kids are really really successful. So, when they come home and they stop by and give me a call, it's great to see how successful they have been," adds Chris Jackson, who had been with Positive Lifestyles since its start. "A lot of them tell me, 'the things that you told us when we were young has impacted my life. And now I want to give back.' So, a lot of them are coming back to give back to the community also."
Curtis says Positive Lifestyles is the only program that he knows like this in the state at this level.