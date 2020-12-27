A project that would build an overpass at a heavy traffic intersection in Findlay will now move on to its next step.
The project would construct an overpass at the intersection of State Route 15 at County Road 180 in Findlay.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 and the Hancock County Engineer's Office have announced that they have concluded the public involvement process of the overpass project earlier this week, and will now move into a detailed design phase.
ODOT states that the purpose of the overpass is to improve safety, reduces crashes, and control access to the divided highway at this location southeast of the city of Findlay.
"We appreciate the community support for improving safety at this intersection," said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. "The most common concern raised during public involvement had to do with the loss of access between CR 180 and SR 15. Hancock County is going to make improvements to County Road 172 that will mitigate that issue."
Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in 2025, however, securing early funding could move the project start date to 2022.