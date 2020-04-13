Projects put on hold in St. Marys due to COVID-19

Much like the rest of the state, St. Marys has been adjusting as they tackle issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Pat McGowan says there are a few big projects in the works for the city, including the historic downtown mill, which has seen some extensive work over the last few months. But the city is facing some concerns that are taking priority over some of the things in the works prior to many companies and organizations shutting their doors because of the coronavirus.
"We have really big projects that are there on hold, because our biggest concern as the city is of course, with all of our industry shut down, is the income tax revenue, and how do we operate," McGowan said.
Mayor McGowan reminds citizens there are federal and state resources they can take advantage of if they are unable to pay their bills at this time.