Promoting positive mental health in the workplace was today's topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local business leaders are learning what they can do to provide a "mentally healthy" workplace for their employees.

Letting your team know they and their work are appreciated is a key factor in promoting positive mental health. That is from Cornerstone of Hope Lima's executive director speaking at the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's Wake, Rattle and Roll. The agency provides a variety of services with today focusing on business leaders becoming the "chief responsibility officer" and contributing in a positive way to your employee's mental health which will in turn strengthen the company.

"It also adds to longevity. When you have people who take pride in the work they do, who feel like they are valued for the jobs they do, who know they are respected and they trust each other as a team, they want to come to work. And they begin to form a loyalty to a company, to a business, to an agency and they want to be part of the bigger picture," stated Kari Taylor, executive director of Cornerstone of Hope Lima.

Taylor says the positive re-enforcement with your team creates "happy chemicals" such as endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin which all promote good mental health in individuals.

